Baranagar Election Result LIVE: Baranagar is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies that falls under the North Twenty Four Parganas district. People of Baranagar had voteed for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 17 and the results will be declared on May 2.

This time, Tapas Roy of AITC and Parno Maitra of the BJP are the key candidates contesting from Baranagar constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Baranagar Assembly Constituency was recorded as 77 per cent and Tapas Roy of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Sukumar Ghosh from Revolutionary Socialist Party with a margin of 16100 votes.

7.30 AM: In 2016, the Baranagar assembly seat had 2,01,734 registered voters. Of the, 1,00,393 were male and 1,01,340 were female voters. 2.0% of votes were casted for NOTA as well.