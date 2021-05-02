Baranagar Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on May 2. According to the final round of counting, Tapas Roy from TMC, one of the key parties in the state, has won. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Wins The Battle of Nandigram

Baranagar is one of the 294 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Constituencies that falls under the North Twenty Four Parganas district. People of Baranagar had voteed for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 on April 17 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - West Bengal Election Results 2021: Check Full List of Winners, Leading Candidates From 294 Constituencies

This time, Tapas Roy of AITC and Parno Maitra of the BJP are the key candidates contesting from Baranagar constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - Jhargram Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: TMC Candidate Birbaha Hansda Leading

In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Baranagar Assembly Constituency was recorded as 77 per cent and Tapas Roy of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Sukumar Ghosh from Revolutionary Socialist Party with a margin of 16100 votes.

Check The Updates Here:

17.35 IST: Tapas Roy From TMC Wins

14.20 IST: BJP is trailing at 32 percent.

14.15 IST: As per the latest numbers on the EC website, one of the key parties in the state, TMC is leading by 46% with 7395 total votes.

11.05 IST: EC Says Tapas Roy of TMC Leading by 45%, BJP Trailing

08.05 IST: Counting of votes has begun in West Bengal’s Baranagar.

07.30 IST: In 2016, the Baranagar assembly seat had 2,01,734 registered voters. Of the, 1,00,393 were male and 1,01,340 were female voters. 2.0% of votes were casted for NOTA as well.

Please note that the Election Commission is yet to confirm the result by the time of writing of this report.