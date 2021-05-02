Barasat Election Result LIVE: Another crucial assembly seat, Barasat comes under the North Twenty Four Parganas district. Foer West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Barasat sear went to polls on April 17 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Falta Election Result LIVE: Who Will Win This Time? Counting of Votes Begins

In this constituency, Sanjeev Chatterjee (FB), Chiranjeet Chakrabarti (AITC) and Shankar Chaterjee (BJP) are the key candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Here are the Live updates:

8.00 AM: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Barasat Assembly Constituency was recorded as 83 percent and Chiranjeet Chakrabarti of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Chattopadhyay Sanjib from All India Forward Bloc with a margin of 24999 votes.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,46,000 registered voters for Barasat assembly seat, out of which 1,23,605 were male and 1,22,391 were female voters. 1.5% of voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.