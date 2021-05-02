Barasat Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on May 2. TMC and BJP are the key parties in the state and right now, there was a very close fight between the two parties. As per the latest numbers on the EC website, Trinamool Congress was leading by 49 percent, whereas BJP was at 30 percent. However, Chiranjeet Chakrabarti of TMC won this seat. Also Read - Congratulations Pour in For Mamata Banerjee as TMC Set For Landslide Victory in West Bengal

Another crucial assembly seat, Barasat comes under the North Twenty Four Parganas district. Foer West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Barasat sear went to polls on April 17 and the results will be declared on May 2.

In this constituency, Sanjeev Chatterjee (FB), Chiranjeet Chakrabarti (AITC) and Shankar Chaterjee (BJP) are the key candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, there were 2,46,000 registered voters for Barasat assembly seat, out of which 1,23,605 were male and 1,22,391 were female voters. 1.5% of voters opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

Here are the updates:

14.30 IST: As per the latest numbers on the EC website, Trinamool Congress is leading by 49 percent (34,949 votes), whereas BJP is at 30 percent (21,979 votes).

11.30 IST: TMC leading by 51.56 percent, according to EC

09:07 IST: TMC candidate Chiranjeet Chakrabarti currently ahead of SUCI(C) candidate Kshama Debnath (Panda) as counting continues in Barasat.

08:20 IST: Initial trends show that Chiranjeet Chakrabarti of AITC is leading. Kshama Debnath (Panda) of SUCI(C) is currently in the second place.

08:02 IST: Counting of votes has begun in West Bengal’s Barasat.

07.30 IST: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Barasat Assembly Constituency was recorded as 83 percent and Chiranjeet Chakrabarti of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Chattopadhyay Sanjib from All India Forward Bloc with a margin of 24999 votes.