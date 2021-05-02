Barrackpur Election Result LIVE: Barrackpur assembly constituency under North Twenty Four Parganas district of West Bengal went to polls on April 22 and the results will be declared on May 2. Also Read - Falta Election Result LIVE: Who Will Win This Time? Counting of Votes Begins

This time, Debasish Bhowmik (CPIM), Raj Chakraborty (AITC) and Dr. Chandramani Shukla (BJP) are the main candidates contesting from Barrackpur constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates. Also Read - Barasat Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins. Who Will Lead This Seat?

Here are the live updates: Also Read - Bidhannagar Election Result LIVE Updates: Who’s Going to Win People’s Heart? Counting of Votes Begins at 8 AM

8.00 AM: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Barrackpur Assembly Constituency was recorded as 72 percent and Silbhadra Datta of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Debasish Bhowmick from Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 7319 votes. Barrackpur assembly constituency had 2,00,009 electors in 2016, out of which 1,03,564 were male voters and 96,445 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 1.4% votes.