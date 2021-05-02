Barrackpur Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes began at 8 AM on Sunday. TMC and BJP are the key parties in the state. As per the latest numbers on the EC website, Trinamool Congress is leading by 47%. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari Gets Back in Game, Takes Lead Over Mamata in Nandigram | LIVE Updates

Barrackpur assembly constituency under North Twenty Four Parganas district of West Bengal went to polls on April 22 and the results will be declared on May 2.

This time, Debasish Bhowmik (CPIM), Raj Chakraborty (AITC) and Dr. Chandramani Shukla (BJP) are the main candidates contesting from Barrackpur constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

Here are the live updates:

14.35 IST: As per the latest numbers on the EC website, Trinamool Congress candidate Raj Chakraborty is leading by 47%.

09:07 IST: BJP candidate Chandramani Shukla currently ahead of INDEPENDENT candidate Kumar Bishal Yadab as counting continues in Barrackpur.

08:20 IST: Counting of votes has begun in West Bengal’s Barrackpur. Initial trends show that Chandramani Shukla of BJP is leading. Kumar Bishal Yadab of INDEPENDENT is currently in the second place

08.05 IST: Counting of votes has begun in Barrackpur.

07.00 IST: In 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Barrackpur Assembly Constituency was recorded as 72 percent and Silbhadra Datta of All India Trinamool Congress won the seat by defeating Debasish Bhowmick from Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 7319 votes. Barrackpur assembly constituency had 2,00,009 electors in 2016, out of which 1,03,564 were male voters and 96,445 females. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 1.4% votes.