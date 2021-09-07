Kolkata: In a gruesome incident reported from Kolkata’s posh Behala area, a 45-year-old school teacher and her 13-year-old son were allegedly found murdered with deep cut injuries inside their house. The incident reportedly happened on Monday night in Parnasree Palli and it came to light at around 10.30 p.m., when police go a call on Dial-100 from the husband Tapan Mondal. Police immediately rushed to the spot and sent the body for post mortem.Also Read - Man Booked for Criminal Offence a Day After He Committed Suicide

According to the police, the body of Sushmita Mondal was found in a pool of blood in her master bedroom with her throat slit. Her son Tamajit was found dead in a similar manner but his body was in a sitting position. The Detective Department has detained the husband of the woman and his interrogation is underway. "It is assumed that Tamajit was doing his online classes when the miscreants entered the house and killed the duo," a senior police officer of the detective department said.

"We have detained the husband and are interrogating him. There are some links that might give a crucial breakthrough in the case," the officer said.

Primarily the sleuths are of opinion that the murder has been committed by one or more than one person who was known to the family because questioning the neighbours police have come to know that the woman didn’t open the door without knowing the identity of the person.

The police is also sure that Tamajit was doing his online class when he was killed because he was in his school dress but the police is yet the recover the murder weapon and the mobile that was being used during the class,” the officer said.

Tapan Mondal, who is a bank employee, said in his statement that he was not getting his wife over the phone from 5 p.m. onwards and he was worried when at night he returned home and found the main door open. “I entered only to find the two lying dead. I immediately called the police and informed them about the murder,” Tapan told the media.

Police have also come to know that Tamajit’s private tutor came to teach him around 5.30 p.m. but none opened the door so he had to leave. Police have reasons to believe the when the private tutor came the miscreants were inside the house and so they didn’t open the door and he had to leave. Police will be interrogating the private tutor.

“We have sent the bodies for autopsy and once the autopsy report comes we will know the exact time of the murders and the type of weapon used to kill the mother and the son,” another officer said.

(With IANS inputs)