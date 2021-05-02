Behala Purba Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: The counting of votes for Behala Purba Assembly Constituency of West Bengal that went to polls on April 10 will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. The seat is currently held by Trinamool Congress leader Sovan Chatterjee. Also Read - Medinipur (WB) Assembly Constituency Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Who’s Going to Retain Power? Counting of Votes Starts at 8 AM

In 2016, Chatterjee had won the seat by defeating his nearest rival Professor Ambikesh Mahapatra(Independent) with a margin of 24294 votes. Behala Purba Assembly constituency falls under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Mala Roy won from the LS Seat with a margin of 155192 votes. Roy had defeated Chandra Kumar Bose of BJP.

For the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections, TMC has fielded Ratna Chatterjee to contest against Shamita Hara Choudhury of CPI(M).

Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting center in Behala Purba