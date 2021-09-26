Kolkata: Ahead of high-octane bypoll in Bhabanipur, poll strategist Prashant Kishor has enrolled himself as a voter from the Assembly constituency. Kishor has registered himself in the period between January and April, before the commencement of the West Bengal Assembly polls wherein Mamata-led Trinamool Congress registered thumping victory, winning 213 of the total 292 Vidhan Sabha seats.Also Read - Ex-JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani to Join Congress on September 28

Kishore, who was credited with the TMC 's spectacular win, has been shown as a permanent resident of the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency with an EPIC number of IUI0686683. His inclusion in the Bhabanipur voters' list has put an end to speculations of him joining a political outfit.

Notably, Kishor was meeting Congress' top leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for the last few months after which several media reports had claimed that he might join Congress. Sources in the grand old party had also indicated that the decision of his' joining the party was lying with Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP on Saturday said Prashant Kishor, who was the poll adviser of the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the recent West Bengal elections, can be called a “bohiragato” being enrolled as a voter in the Bhabanipur constituency. “At last Prashant Kishor becomes the voter of Bhabanipur. So, we are not sure if the daughter of Bengal is now in favour of a bahiragato (outsider) voter”, BJP media cell in-charge Saptarshi Choudhury tweeted in Bengali.

For the unversed, Kishor had initially worked with the BJP in the run-up to 2014 Lok Sabha elections and thereafter joined the JD(U) and was the party’s national president. However, he was expelled from the party for his anti-party activities and allegedly using the party platform for his selfish personal purposes. Kishor also worked with Congress during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

