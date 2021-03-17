Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of four candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. The party has fielded famous Bengali actor Paapia Adhikari from Uluberia South. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021: TMC Promises Rs 10,000 For Farmers, 5 Lakh Job Offers In Manifesto

Here is the list of the candidates: Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC's Manifesto for Bengal Elections, Promises 5 Lakh Jobs

Paapia Adhikari from Uluberia South Also Read - 'Not A Permanent Resident': TMC Demands Removal of Suvendu Adhikari’s Name From Nandigram Electoral Rolls

Chandan Mandal From Baruipur East (SC)

Bidhan Parul from Falta

Anupam Ghosh from Jagatballavpur

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, on Wednesday unveiled a “development-oriented” manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, promising an income scheme for all families, a student credit card and constitution of a task force to examine the inclusion of several communities under the OBC category.

Claiming that her government has reduced poverty in the state by 40 per cent, the manifesto also promised to increase annual financial aid to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

“For the first time, every family in Bengal will be extended a minimum basic income. Under this, 1.6 crore general category families will get Rs 500 a month, whereas SC/ST category families will get Rs 1,000. The money will be directly transferred to the woman head of a family,” Banerjee said.

A new student credit card scheme will be introduced with a credit limit of Rs 10 lakh and an interest rate of only 4 per cent will be charged, the West Bengal chief minister said.