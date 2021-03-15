Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: Suvendu Adhikari Raises Objection to Mamata Banerjee’s Nomination From Nandigram
Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, on Monday said that he has sought rejection of nomination of West Bengal chief minister for not declaring six criminal cases against her while filing her papers.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest West Bengal News on India.com.
|
Published Date: March 15, 2021 5:18 PM IST
Updated Date: March 15, 2021 5:25 PM IST