Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP candidate against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, on Monday said that he has sought rejection of nomination of West Bengal chief minister for not declaring six criminal cases against her while filing her papers. Also Read - "I Wish You A Speedy Recovery, But What About The Pain Of....": Amit Shah Targets Mamata Banerjee In Bengal

