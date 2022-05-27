Kolkata: Be it lush green tea gardens of Darjeeling or heavenly beauty of Kalimpong mountain, detailed information on everything related to West Bengal tourism is now available at your doorstep. West Bengal government’s tourism department has started distributing brochures to the residents to highlight major sight-seeing destinations across the 23 districts of the state. The leaflets are being distributed as part of the ‘Duare Sarkar’, an ongoing doorstep delivery scheme of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in Bengal which provides benefits of specific state-sponsored schemes through outreach camps.Also Read - West Bengal Cabinet Approves Bill To Make CM Chancellor of State Universities, Replacing Governor

The colourful, two-paged brochures provide factual information regarding prominent places in the state. They also mention hotels and resorts operated by the department for tourists to avail their services. The contact information of these hotels has also been provided. The leaflet on Darjeeling, for instance, mentions Patmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoo, Batasia Loop, Ghoom Buddhist monastry, etc. The brochures can be accessed here.

The brochure on Murshidabad reflects its royal history and can be experienced by a visit to Murshidabad District Museum, Hazarduari Palace and Nizamat Imambara.

Over the past few years, Mamata Banerjee-led government has encouraged the tourism sector which contributes to around 12 per cent of the state’s GDP. A number of new tourism sites have been developed in northern and southern parts of the state.