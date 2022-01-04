Kolkata: The West Bengal State Election Commission has decided to go ahead with the upcoming elections to four municipal corporations and informed that it will be held as per schedule on January 22. The decision was announced despite COVID-19 cases touching a new peak for the past few days and amid a list of restrictions announced by the state government to curb the spread of the disease. However, the State Election Commission (SEC) has said it would not allow large political rallies or roadshows and would allow small teams of up to 5 political workers including the candidate for door-to-door campaigns.Also Read - Weekend Curfew Returns In Delhi, Govt Employees to Work From Home | Full List of Fresh Restrictions Here

Issuing a new set of guidelines for the civic polls in Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri, the SEC further placed restrictions on the number of people allowed in a political party’s campaign meeting as well as banned various forms of campaigning from 8pm to 9 am. Also Read - End of Pandemic? New Omicron Data Brings Ray of Hope Despite Unprecedented Surge

“No roadshow or ‘padayatra’ (walking rallies) shall be permissible. No cycle/ bike/ vehicle rally shall be permissible. A maximum number of 5 persons including the candidates, excluding security personnel are allowed to house to house campaigning,” the guidelines issued by the SEC said. Also Read - 'OmiSure' Becomes First RT-PCR Kit Approved By ICMR To Detect Omicron Variant Of COVID

It also said, “a maximum number of 500 persons are allowed in a political party meeting conducted in an open space – big ground with separate entry and exit.” The SEC statement said a maximum number of 200 persons, or 50 per cent of the seating capacity of the hall, will be allowed in a political party meeting conducted in a conference hall.

The state poll panel said permission for public meeting if granted already, is allowed as per the revised guideline of the Commission. “No rallies, public meetings, street plays, etc. shall be allowed on any day during the campaign period between 8 pm and 9 am and there shall be no campaign from 72 hours before the end of polling,” the guidelines added.

The statement said double vaccination is mandatory for electoral staff including polling personnel while candidates and polling agents would have to be jabbed at least once.

Elections to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Chandannagar Municipal Corporation, Siliguri Municipal Corporation and Asansol Municipal Corporation are slated to be held on January 22, 2022. Counting will be held on January 25. Of the four, Asansol is the largest municipal corporation with 106 seats, followed by Siliguri with 47, Chandannagar with 33, and Bidhannagar with 41 wards. About 17 lakh voters can exercise their franchise in these elections. On Monday, officials of the State Election Commission held a meeting with the State administration on the poll preparations. The process of filing of nominations is continuing as per the earlier notification issued by the Commission. Elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation were held on December 19.

The SEC in its guidelines also decided to appoint one Nodal Health officer to oversee Covid-19 related arrangements and preventive measures during the elections, an official said, adding that the Commission has also made it mandatory for every person entering the polling venue to wear masks and ordered that all polling stations be sanitised. “There shall be thermal scanning and hand sanitisation of all persons entering polling premises,” he said.

According to the SEC official, Covid patients, who are quarantined, will be allowed to cast their vote at the last hour of the poll day at their respective polling stations.