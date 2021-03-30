Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday exuded confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats. He also asserted that BJP leader and Mamata Banerjee’s turncoat Suvendu Adhikari will register thumping victory from Nandigram. “Looking at the enthusiasm among the people of Nandigram, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Suvendu Adhikari is going to win from here. The easiest way to bring ‘parivartan’ is to make sure Mamata Didi loses from Nandigram”, said Shah. Also Read - Bury BJP Politically, Bowl Them Out Of Nandigram, West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high-octane battle as CM Mamata will take on against her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. This will be the first time that the two seasoned politicians will cross swords in the high-profile East Midnapore constituency, which is considered as the nerve center of TMC supremo’s farmland agitation, that helped her to storm to power in 2011. Nandigram will go to polls in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections on April 1.

Scathing Attack on Mamata

Meanwhile, upping the ante against CM Mamata, Shah said,”After reaching here, I got a sad piece of news. A woman was raped within 5-km radius of the place where Mamata Banerjee is staying. If a woman can be raped at a time when she is present in the area, how can women be safe & secure?” asked the Home Minister. Notably, Shah was referring to reports which claimed that a woman was reportedly raped in the Tentul Bari area in Nandigram Block No.2.

‘Bengal doesn’t want infiltration but wants implementation of CAA’

He also launched a scathing attack on the TMC supremo over the death of an 82-year-old “mother of a BJP worker” in West Bengal. Shah said,”The elderly mother of a BJP worker was trashed. She died yesterday. But Mamata Didi speaks of women security. People of West Bengal are well aware of this contradiction. Entire Bengal doesn’t want infiltration but wants implementation of CAA”, he added.

The BJP has claimed that the elderly woman, a party worker’s mother, succumbed to her injuries sustained during an attack by Trinamool Congress supporters in Nimta area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district last month.