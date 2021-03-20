Kolkata: Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ruined people’s dreams. “People of Bengal trusted her but she “betrayed” them”, said PM Modi while addressing a poll rally in Kharagpur of the poll-bound state. Upping the ante against the TMC supremo, PM accused her of “becoming a wall in front of every development plan”. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Last Night, WhatsApp, FB Were Down For 50-55 Min, But in Bengal, Development Down For 50-55 Years, Says PM

Here are the highlights from his address

Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook were down for 50-55 min, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development, & dreams have been down for 50-55 years.

First, it was Congress, then Left, and now TMC, who’ve blocked state’s development.

You have seen destruction by Congress & the Left. TMC ruined your dreams.

In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone but give us 5 years, we will free Bengal from the 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you