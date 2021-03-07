West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Brigade rally in Kolkata, veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier in the day, he met national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, following which speculations were rife that he might join the saffron party today. The meeting took place at Chakraborty’s residence in Belgachia.  A former All India Trinamool Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP, who quit in 2016, Chakraborty hails from West Bengal and remains popular among the masses in his home state.  Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold his first rally in West Bengal after the EC announced the poll schedule. He will depart for Delhi at 6.15 pm. PTI reported that the Prime Minister’s rally is culmination of the “Parivartan Yatra” launched by the saffron party in Bengal last month. On the other hand, to protest against the steep hike in fuel prices, including LPG cylinders, CM Mamata Banerjee will lead a ‘padyatra’ in Siliguri on Sunday. She told reporters that thousands of people, especially women, will assemble at Darjeeling More at 1 pm on Sunday to join the protest march. “Many of those taking part in the rally will carry empty LPG cylinders to mark the protest,” PTI quoted her saying. Also Read - BJP Candidates List For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

    Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kolkata, to address public rally at Brigade Parade Ground

    Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: TMC is not a political party, it has become a private limited company. Its chairman is called Mamata Banerjee and its MD is Tolabaaz Bhaipo, said BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata

    Bengal Election 2021: Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP at PM’s rally in Kolkata

    Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Actor Mithun Chakraborty on stage at PM Narendra Modi’s rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata

    Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh greets actor Mithun Chakraborty at Brigade Parade Ground. BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also present

    Bengal Election 2021: West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.

    Bengal Election 2021: According to sources, Prime Minister Modi will address 20 rallies in poll-bound West Bengal responding to the huge demand of local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of the state. The rallies will cover all the 23 districts of West Bengal.