West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Brigade rally in Kolkata, veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier in the day, he met national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, following which speculations were rife that he might join the saffron party today. The meeting took place at Chakraborty’s residence in Belgachia. A former All India Trinamool Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP, who quit in 2016, Chakraborty hails from West Bengal and remains popular among the masses in his home state. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold his first rally in West Bengal after the EC announced the poll schedule. He will depart for Delhi at 6.15 pm. PTI reported that the Prime Minister’s rally is culmination of the “Parivartan Yatra” launched by the saffron party in Bengal last month. On the other hand, to protest against the steep hike in fuel prices, including LPG cylinders, CM Mamata Banerjee will lead a ‘padyatra’ in Siliguri on Sunday. She told reporters that thousands of people, especially women, will assemble at Darjeeling More at 1 pm on Sunday to join the protest march. “Many of those taking part in the rally will carry empty LPG cylinders to mark the protest,” PTI quoted her saying. Also Read - BJP Candidates List For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021



















Load More