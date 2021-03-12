Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday offered prayers at a temple in Nandigram ahead of filing his nomination papers from the high-profile seat. For 50-year-old Adhikari, the contest in Nandigram will be a fight for his political survival as he had vowed to defeat CM Mamata Banerjee by over 50,000 votes in the seat or quit politics. Nandigram, the cradle of the anti-land acquisition movement that catapulted TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011, will witness her once protege Suvendu Adhikari taking on her on April 1, in the second of the eight phases of polling. Also Read - Injured Mamata Banerjee Calls For Peace, EC Slams TMC For Allegations Over Attack on Didi | Top Developments

Adhikari won the Nandigram seat in the 2016 assembly election, while another TMC candidate emerged victorious from the constituency in 2011. The former minister had quit the TMC and resigned from the assembly last year to join the BJP after having differences with the state”s ruling party. Also Read - Full Of Insinuations: Election Commission Responds To TMC Letter on Mamata Banerjee's Injury

Meanwhile, the health condition of CM Mamata, who is under treatment at a state-run hospital after suffering an injury in an alleged attack in Nandigram, has “improved slightly and she is stable”, doctors treating her said last night. Also Read - Mamata Undergoes Further Medical Tests at SSKM Hospital, TMC to Hold Silent Protest Tomorrow | Key Points

Stay here for LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 1:14 PM IST

    Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: TMC to release manifesto on March 14.

  • 1:00 PM IST

    Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari files his nomination as the party’s candidate from Nandigram. CM Mamata Banerjee is the TMC candidate from Nandigram.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: I came to ask Didi that which daughter needs to be voted? Who thrashed an 80-yr-old woman? Who murdered BJP workers? Who doesn’t allow Durga idol immersion & Saraswati Puja? Who does Chandi Path when she comes to Nandigram & says Khela Hobe? Union Min Smriti Irani in Haldia, WB

  • 12:54 PM IST

    Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Two days ago, Didi said I had been lathi charged in Nandigram, but it was Suvendhu bhai who got hit first and fought in 2006-2007 (for land acquisition movement): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at an event in Haldia

  • 12:52 PM IST

    Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram.

  • 12:03 PM IST

    Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: There is a lack of employment opportunities in the State. To bring change, we need to remove this TMC. TMC has turned into a private company, where only ‘Didi’ and ‘Bhaipo’ can speak freely, said Suvendu Adhikari

  • 11:44 AM IST

    Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: I hope to receive people’s blessings. I’m confident people will support BJP & bring it for real development in West Bengal. There is no question of any competition. BJP won 18 Parliamentary seats in 2019 & it will form a strong govt this time with a huge margin, said Suvendu Adhikari

  • 11:06 AM IST

    Battle for Nandigram: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari participates in a ‘havan’ in Nandigram. He will file his nomination as the party’s candidate from the constituency today.

  • 11:05 AM IST

  • 11:05 AM IST

    Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to revolutionary Matangini Hazra, who participated in the freedom struggle, in Tamluk. He will also accompany BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari when he files his nomination as the party’s candidate from Nandigram, today.