Bengal Election 2021 LIVE Updates: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday offered prayers at a temple in Nandigram ahead of filing his nomination papers from the high-profile seat. For 50-year-old Adhikari, the contest in Nandigram will be a fight for his political survival as he had vowed to defeat CM Mamata Banerjee by over 50,000 votes in the seat or quit politics. Nandigram, the cradle of the anti-land acquisition movement that catapulted TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011, will witness her once protege Suvendu Adhikari taking on her on April 1, in the second of the eight phases of polling.

Adhikari won the Nandigram seat in the 2016 assembly election, while another TMC candidate emerged victorious from the constituency in 2011. The former minister had quit the TMC and resigned from the assembly last year to join the BJP after having differences with the state"s ruling party.

Meanwhile, the health condition of CM Mamata, who is under treatment at a state-run hospital after suffering an injury in an alleged attack in Nandigram, has "improved slightly and she is stable", doctors treating her said last night.

