West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Brigade rally in Kolkata, veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, following which speculations are rife that he may join the saffron party today. The meeting took place at Chakraborty's residence in Belgachia.

A former All India Trinamool Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP, who quit in 2016, Chakraborty hails from West Bengal and remains popular among the masses in his home state.

On being asked if the actor would join BJP, Vijayvargiya had earlier asserted, "I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he's going to come today. I'll be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him.

PM Modi’s Rally

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold his first rally in West Bengal after the EC announced the poll schedule. He is expected to land at Kolkata airport at 1.20 pm. He will depart for Delhi at 6.15 pm.

PTI reported that the Prime Minister’s rally is culmination of the “Parivartan Yatra” launched by the saffron party in Bengal last month.

“Prime Minister will set the tone of the election campaign with a rally at Brigade grounds,” PTI quoted a BJP leader as saying. The BJP has planned to make it a grand success with a record crowd presence which the iconic ground has never witnessed, reported PTI.

Several top senior BJP leaders will be present at the rally along with PM Modi.

Mamata’s Rally in Siliguri

To protest against the steep hike in fuel prices, including LPG cylinders, CM Mamata Banerjee will lead a ‘padyatra’ in Siliguri on Sunday.

She told reporters that thousands of people, especially women, will assemble at Darjeeling More at 1 pm on Sunday to join the protest march.

“Many of those taking part in the rally will carry empty LPG cylinders to mark the protest,” PTI quoted her saying.