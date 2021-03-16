New Delhi: Fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bengal Election 2021, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta faced disqualification from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The BJP has Swapan Dasgupta to contest from the Tarakeshwar Assembly constituency. Following his nomination, the Trinamool Congress has demanded the Rajya Sabha MP’s disqualification. TM leader Mahua Moitra has stated that Dasgupta is liable for disqualification from Parliament under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India. Also Read - 'I Wish You A Speedy Recovery, But What About The Pain Of....': Amit Shah Targets Mamata In Bengal

“Swapan Dasgupta is BJP candidate for WB polls. 10th Schedule of Constitution says nominated RS member to be disqualified if he joins any political party AFTER expiry of 6 months from oath. He was sworn in April 2016, remains unallied. Must be disqualified NOW for joining BJP,” she wrote in the tweet. Also Read - BJP Local Leader Shot At In West Bengal's Nadia District, Party Blames TMC

Minutes after he was nominated as BJP candidate from Tarakeswar assembly seat in Hooghly district, Dasgupta had stated that his party wants to put an end to TMCs ‘syndicate raj’ in West Bengal. He had also asked people who hail from the state but live outside to ‘chip in’ and help the BJP build ‘Sonar Bangla’ (golden Bengal). Also Read - TMC Releases Full List of 291 Candidates For West Bengal Assembly Election 2021

‘We all are aware of the situation prevailing in state. This atmosphere of violence, extortion…. we want to end that. The BJP will ensure that people in Bengal get to live in peace,’ he said, adding that ‘work opportunities have dried up’ in the state, and talented youth are moving out for jobs and higher education.