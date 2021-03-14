Kolkata: The Indian National Congress on Sunday released the second list of 34 candidates for West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. Among the prominent names in the list is senior party leader Deba Prasad Roy who has been fielded from the Alipurduar constituency. Also Read - After EC Rules Out Attack Charge, BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Medical Records Be Made Public

Earlier, on Saturday the grand old party had released its first list of candidates for West Bengal polls starting later this month, naming 13 contenders for the first two of the eight-phase polls.

Among the prominent names in the list is senior party leader Nepal Mahato who has been fielded from the Baghmundi constituency.

West Bengal will hold elections in a record eight rounds between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2 along with four other states that are going to polls.