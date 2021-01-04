New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday held discussions on the state’s political scenario with Abbas Siddiqui, an influential Muslim leader of Furfura Sharif in the Jangipara area of Hooghly district. Also Read - Soumendu Adhikari Follows Brother Suvendu's Footsteps, Joins BJP, Says Lotus Will Bloom In Every Household

This was Owaisi's first visit to West Bengal following his announcement that his party will contest upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Siddiqui, who has been vocal in criticising the state government, is planning to float a minority outfit of his own. Sources said that the two leaders might have held talks over possible seat-sharing formula.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the Muslim leader, Owaisi said, “We are holding talks with Abbas Siddiqui on whether to contest polls together or on our own. But he (Siddiqui) is elder to us and together we would like to work here.”

At Furfura Sharif, West Bengal in a meeting with Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui sb, Pirzada Naushad Siddiqui sb, Pirzada Baizid Amin sb & Janab Sabir Ghaffar sb pic.twitter.com/lptUX24JnJ — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 3, 2021

Owaisi also hit back at TMC for calling his party the ‘B-team of the BJP’, saying that the charges against AIMIM are baseless and false.

“Where was Mamata Banerjee when Gujarat was burning? We did not contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Then how come the BJP won 18 seats in Bengal?”, Owaisi reportedly asked.

The AIMIM leader also asked Mamata Banerjee-led TMC to introspect and find out why it cannot stop the BJP in Bengal. “The party should analyse why its members are leaving”, referring to the recent defection of senior TMC leaders.

Meanwhile, the AIMIM chief’s visit to Futura Sharif has evoked sharp reactions from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“The AIMIM is nothing but a proxy of the BJP. Owaisi is well aware that Muslims here are mostly Bengali-speaking, and won’t support him. He is trying to forge ties with Abbas Siddiqui, but that won’t yield any result. Muslims in Bengal stand firmly by Mamata Banerjee,” senior TMC leader and party MP Sougata Roy asserted.