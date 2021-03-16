Bankura: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen reciting the ‘Durga Path’ at a public rally in Bankura ahead of the crucial West Bengal assembly elections. Addressing a huge gathering on the streets of Mejia in Bankura, Mamata mocked the rival BJP and said that the people of Bengal “will surely take revenge from BJP”. Also Read - Swapan Dasgupta Resigns as Rajya Sabha MP After TMC's Objection

Wishing well for her supporters while sitting on her wheelchair, CM Banerjee started chanting powerful Durga Path, manifesting the presence of Maa Durga to remove all evil and prevent calamities in the future. Mamata's Durga Path was an attack on BJP, which is fighting to throw her out of power.

#WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee recites ‘Durga Path’ during her public rally in Bankura.#WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/8RmsCcdgqN — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

“Will the Home Minister run the country or decide who will get arrested or beaten up, or will he decide which agency will chase whom? Who is running the Election Commission? I hope it’s not you, Amit Shah. We want free and fair elections. He’s intervening in day-to-day working of EC,” the chief minister lashed.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the BJP in Purulia, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Bengal has always been ‘dharti of poribartan‘…There is a change. Before 2014, there was a generation in the country, who used to fear that their secularism will be at risk if they visit the temple. But now, I see Mamata Didi is reciting ‘Chandi Path’ in the temple.”

Adityanath’s comment comes days after Mamata Banerjee’s Nandigram rally where she recited mantras (hymns) from a religious text, Chandipath. “I do Chandipath before stepping out every day,” she had said adding, the BJP should not “play its Hindu card with me”.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be addressing three more rallies of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) today despite her leg injury. Banerjee will be attending a rally at Saltora at 12:00 pm, Chhatna at 1:00 pm, and will go to Raipur at 2:00 pm.