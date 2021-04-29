New Delhi: The final phase of polling in the West Bengal Assembly Elections concluded today at 11,860 polling booths. All eyes are now on May 2 when actual votes will be counted. However, different news channels and survey agencies will be coming up with exit poll results. India.Com will be bringing these exit poll results LIVE to you. Remember these are not the actual results but just a projection based on a sample survey. These exit polls may vary when the actual counting takes place. India.Com is only bringing to you the reports from the exit polls and poll of polls that the news channels are doing. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest data from all exit polls for West Bengal. Also Read - West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 8: Polling Concludes, 76.07% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 pm

West Bengal Assembly Elections Exit Polls: LIVE UPDATES

India Ahead P Marq's exit poll survey:

According to India Ahead P Marq's exit poll survey, Trinamool Congress is set to win 152-172 seats, BJP to win 112-132 seats out of 294 assembly constituencies in West Bengal Elections 2021

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polestrat:

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polestrat predicts close fight between TMC and BJP:

TMC: 142-152 seats

BJP: 125-135 seats

Left: 16-26 seats

Times Now- CVoter Exit Poll

Times Now C-Voter Exit Poll For West Bengal:

TMC: 158

BJP: 115

Left: 19

Others: 0

Times Now-CVoter Exit Poll

Times Now-CVoter predicts the return of Mamata Banerjee

Vote percentage on 292 seats as per ABP C-Voter survey

TMC: 42.1 Per Cent votes ; 152-164 seats

BJP: 39 Percent votes ; 109-121 seats

Congress+ : 15.4 Per Cent votes ; 14-25 seats

REPUBLIC CNX EXIT POLL

7.10 pm: Republic-CNX Exit Poll predicts 11-21 seats for Left-Congress alliance.

7.09 pm: Republic-CNX Exit Poll predicts 128-138 seats for the Trinamool Congress.

7.08 pm: Republic-CNX Exit Poll predicts big win for the BJP with 138-148 seats.