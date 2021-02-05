Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government on Friday granted permission to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to go ahead with JP Nadda’s public rally in Nadia’s Nabadwip on Saturday. Police have said permission has been granted for a public meeting in Nabadwip. Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata Alleges BJP Takes Traitors From TMC to Win Polls

The Trinamool Youth Congress in Nadia district, where the BJP's 'parivartan rath yatra' is to roll, has announced they too will hold a two-day 'janasamarthan yatra' starting tomorrow with thousands of motorcycles crisscrossing the district, reported NDTV.

A BJP functionary had sought permission from Chief Secy, whose office directed them to local authorities. Meanwhile, a PIL was also filed regarding the same in the High Court & the matter is now sub judice. We thereby clarify that AITC has nothing to do with this issue. (2/2) — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 5, 2021

“GoWB has not denied permission to any Yatra, as claimed by @BJP4Bengal They are indulging in malicious propaganda with neither substance nor truth. BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denying permission to their Yatra. This is BJP’s attempt to claim victimhood,” the Trinamool Congress tweeted.

“A BJP functionary had sought permission from Chief Secretary, whose office directed them to local authorities. Meanwhile, a PIL was also filed regarding the same in the High Court and the matter is now sub judice. We thereby clarify that AITC has nothing to do with this issue,” the party said.

The BJP has decided to take out rath yatras across the state in February and March to drum up support for the upcoming assembly polls.

BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled to inaugurate the programme from Nabadwip in Nadia on Saturday.

A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday, praying for its interference to prevent the BJP’s planned ‘rath yatra’ across the state, claiming that it would impact the COVID-19 situation and law and order in the state.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh had on Thursday said the rath yatra was part of the party’s outreach programme ahead of the polls and alleged that the TMC was trying to create obstacles but will not succeed.

Ghosh also said the party will go as per law.

Earlier, in 2018, the BJP had planned rath yatras across the state, but the programme was called off at the very last moment as the state government refused to give permission.

(With inputs from PTI)