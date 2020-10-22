New Delhi: Rains may dampen festive spirits in West Bengal as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy showers over the next few days. As a precautionary measure, three NDRF teams have been deployed– two at Kakdwip and one at Ramnagar. Also Read - Wear Masks, Maintain Social Distancing: Modi in Message to Bengal For Durga Puja Festivities | Highlights

Further, a warning to farmers and fishermen to stay indoors has also been issued.

A well-marked low-pressure area, formed over the central part of Bay of Bengal, is expected to move north- westwards during next 24 hours and north-north-eastwards thereafter, triggering rainfall in Bengal and Bangladesh, a spokesperson at Alipore MeT office said on Wednesday.

