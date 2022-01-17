Kolkata: West Bengal government has further eased the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the state. State Chief Secretary issued an order in this regard on Monday, which will come into effect from Tuesday. Gyms in the state can now operate with 50% capacity till 9 pm, while Jatra shall also be allowed with 50% capacity till 9 pm. Outdoor shooting for films and TV programmes have been allowed in the state following COVID appropriate protocols, the order stated.Also Read - After Telangana, THESE States Invite Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Set Shop in India. Full Details Here

Meanwhile, West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbed to 18,97,699 on Sunday with 14,938 fresh cases, while 36 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 20,088, a health department bulletin said. The state had registered 19,064 new infections and 39 deaths on Saturday. Its positivity rate stood at 27.73 per cent, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by five in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district and four in Howrah. The state capital logged 3,893 single-day cases. West Bengal now has 1,60,305 active cases, and 17,17,306 people have recovered from the disease, including 9,973 since Saturday.

List of relaxations allowed by West Bengal Govt: