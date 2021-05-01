Kolkata: A day after announcing a partial shutdown in the state, the West Bengal government on Saturday imposed more restrictions in a bid to curb the COVID-19 spread. While the number of invitees at wedding ceremonies and family gatherings has been restricted to 50, the shops across the state would be allowed to function only during the time frame allotted to markets in the new list of curbs. Also Read - Exit Polls Predict Return of Mamata, Vijayan And Sonowal; Change in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry | Highlights

"In continuation of yesterday's order, we have decided to restrict the number of invitees to 50 people at wedding ceremonies and family gatherings and they must wear masks, use sanitiser and maintain physical distance," a government order said on Saturday. All "retail outlets providing services relating to healthcare, electricity, telecom, transport, grocery, sweetmeats, milk supply will remain outside the confines of the embargo", it further said.

The state government earlier allowed 200 people in marriage ceremonies after the COVID-19 situation had improved in the state. The state administration on Friday ordered shutdown of shopping malls, beauty parlours, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools and directed that markets would remain open for limited hours – from 7 am to 10 am and between 3 pm and 5 pm. It also prohibited all forms of social, cultural, academic, entertainment-related gatherings.

(With inputs from PTI)