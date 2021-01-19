West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: The political battleground in Bengal is getting intensified with every passing day. Both Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in no mood to keep any stone unturned to woo the voters of Bengal. With Mamata Banerjee addressing high voltage political meetings at different parts of the state, the BJP, on the other hand, is using every single platform to list Mamata government’s failures. Also Read - Will Never Bow My Head Before BJP, Says Mamata Banerjee, Calls Saffron Party More Dangerous Than Maoists

However, TMC’s Madan Mitra went a step ahead and made a violent promise that he will rip the BJP off if they ask for Bengal. He used the famous Hindi proverb of “Doodh maango to Kheer denge…” to dare the BJP which is emerging as a prime challenger to the ruling party. Also Read - Muslim Actors, Makers Should Write in Affidavits They Won't Insult Hindu Gods: ABAP on Tandav Row

“Suno BJP waalo, Doodh maango to Kheer denge, agar Bengal maango toh cheer denge [Listen, you people of BJP, if you ask for milk, we will give you pudding, But if you ask for Bengal, we will rip you off],” he said challenging the BJP. Also Read - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Birthday to be Celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas': Govt Announces Ahead of Bengal Elections

He further added that he will slit his wrist if Mamata Banerjee doesn’t win by a margin of one lakh votes from Nandigram. He made the comment after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that he will quit politics if he doesn’t defeat CM Mamata Banerjee with a margin of 50,000 votes.

“Yesterday, I heard Suvendu Adhikari saying that if he doesn’t win against Mamata Banerjee by 50,000 votes in Nandigram then he quit politics. I am going to Kejuri to answer that. If Mamata Banerjee doesn’t win by 1,00,000 votes then I will cut my wrist and will not continue in politics,” Madan Mitra said in retaliation to Suvendu Adhikari.

Mamata Banerjee on Monday declared she will contest the upcoming assembly election from Nandigram, as she took her battle for West Bengal to the home turf of poitical heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, who recently quit the TMC and joined the BJP.

That Banerjee chose Nandigram to make the big announcement reflects the TMC supremo’s determination to take the BJP, which has launched a spirited campaign to unseat her after a decade-long stint in power, head on.

Addressing a rally, Banerjee said she is not worried about those joining rival parties as they were hardly around when the TMC was formed.

Banerjee said these leaders left the ruling party to protect the money “they have looted” in the last few years.

“I have always started my campaign for the assembly polls from Nandigram. It is a lucky place for me. So this time I feel that I should contest the assembly polls from here. I request our state party president Subrata Bakshi to approve my name from this seat,” Banerjee said.

Bakshi, who was on the podium, swiftly accepted the request.

Nandigram was the scene of massive public protest against “forcible” land acquisition by the then Left Front government for creation of a special economic zone.