Kolkata: West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim has alleged that he was being arrested by the CBI in the Narada bribery case. The agency officials have denied the claim saying it was only for interrogation. This comes nearly a week after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, on a request by the CBI, sanctioned the prosecution of TMC top brass including Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee (all of them ministers during the time of the alleged commission of a crime that came to light in the purported Narada sting tapes).

The Narada sting tapes, made public before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, were claimed to have been shot in 2014, wherein people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of promised favours.

The sting operation was allegedly conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada News portal. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March, 2017.