Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was rushed to a private hospital on Wednesday after the veteran CPI(M) leader complained about breathing problems. According to the sources, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's breathing-related problems aggravated today after which he was rushed to a private hospital.

"We are treating him. Necessary tests are being conducted at our flu clinic, following which we will decide on whether he requires hospitalisation," an official of the private hospital said.

Bhattacharya, who was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011, has been suffering from breathing problems and other old age-related ailments for quite some time. He had stepped down from the CPI(M)& politburo, the central committee as well as the state secretariat in 2018.