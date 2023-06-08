By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Voting On July 8, Nomination Begins From June 9 | Check Full Schedule
Voting for Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 will be held on July 8 and the results for the same will be declared on July 11.
Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: The voting for Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 will take place on July 8, the Election Commission said on Thursday. The filing of nominations for Bengal Panchayat polls will begin on June 9 (Friday).