Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Voting On July 8, Nomination Begins From June 9 | Check Full Schedule

Voting for Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 will be held on July 8 and the results for the same will be declared on July 11.

Published: June 8, 2023 6:26 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

The filing of nominations for Bengal Panchayat polls will begin on June 9 (Friday). 

Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: The voting for Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 will take place on July 8, the Election Commission said on Thursday. The filing of nominations for Bengal Panchayat polls will begin on June 9 (Friday).

