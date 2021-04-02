Kolkata: The political battle in West Bengal is getting bitter and violent with every passing day. Yesterday, the BJP Keshpur candidate’s car was attacked in West Medinipur district while he was touring his constituency, today BJP Diamond Harbour candidate Dipak Halder and his supporters were allegedly thrashed in Haridebpur area of South 24 Parganas during their election campaign. Also Read - Will win From Nandigram, no Need to Worry: Mamata Banerjee Exudes Confidence

According to the police, Halder and his supporters were allegedly thrashed with sticks after a verbal duel. Dipak Haldar was taken to Diamond Harbor District Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Also Read - No Question of Mamata Banerjee Fighting From Any Other Seat, TMC Dismisses PM Modi's Claim

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, accused the ruling Trinamool Congress for the attack. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee-BJP Workers Face Off At Polling Booth in Nandigram, CM Calls Governor Dhankar

“When he went to the area, miscreants attacked our candidate. We will give a befitting reply. Central forces were present and yet they attacked the BJP candidate. They beat up the candidate using bamboo sticks,” a BJP supporter said to India Today.

This is the condition of Dipak Halder, the @BJP4Bengal candidate from Diamond Harbour Assembly seat. When he was doing election campaign, he was attacked by @AITCofficial goons patronised by @abhishekaitc .

We highly condemn this attack.@ECISVEEP @CEOWestBengal @KailashOnline pic.twitter.com/2OHBLZSwO8 — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) April 2, 2021

BJP leader and MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh pinned the blame on Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is TMC MP from Diamond Harbour. Singh took to Twitter and wrote, “This is the condition of Dipak Halder, the @BJP4Bengal candidate from Diamond Harbour Assembly seat. When he was doing election campaign, he was attacked by @AITCofficial goons patronised by @abhishekaitc . We highly condemn this attack. @ECISVEEP @CEOWestBengal @KailashOnline.”

Abhishek Banerjee is the TMC MP from the Diamond Harbour which is seen as the party’s stronghold. Dipal Halder was a former TMC MLA and joined the BJP two months ago ahead of the assembly poll in the state.