Kolkata: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to not campaign in Kolkata anymore, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien tweeted on Sunday. On April 26, the last day of campaigning in the state capital, TMC supremo will only hold a “symbolic” meeting, he informed. Also Read - BJP Leaders From Outside Campaigning in Bengal Responsible For COVID-19 Surge: Mamata Banerjee

“Mamata Banerjee will NOT campaign in Kolkata anymore. Only one symbolic’ meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26. Slashes time for all her election rallies in all districts. Restricted to just 30 minutes”, O’Brien wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Cancels West Bengal Poll Rallies Due To COVID Surge, Urges Other Leaders For Same

Speaking to a TV channel, Banerjee had also said that she would shorten her speeches at campaign in different parts of the state to around 20 minutes or so from the usual time of 50 minutes to one hour so that the people don’t have to stay long at the meetings. “Yes, we have decided to hold small meetings, street corner-type ones, in the city in the campaigning for next three phases. We will not hold any big gathering any more. Also my speeches in the meetings addressed by me will be much shorter,” she added.

Yesterday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had cancelled all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal following a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in the country. He also advised all other politicians to think about the consequences of holding large public rallies. “In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal.I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances”, he said on Twitter.

The development comes after the COVID-19 caseload of West Bengal, where an eight-phase assembly election is underway, soared to 6,59,927 as the state registered its highest single-day spike of 8,419 fresh infections on Sunday. Twenty-eight fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 10,568, it said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 2,197, followed by 1,860 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district. North 24 Parganas registered six fresh fatalities, followed by five in Kolkata.