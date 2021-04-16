New Delhi: Amid the growing cases of Coronavirus in the poll-bound state of West Bengal, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday decided to curtail the timing of the campaign for all political parties up to 7 PM. The poll panel also added that there shall not be any campaign between 7 PM and 10 AM on campaign day. The Silence period has also been extended from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three phases in West Bengal. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Urges EC To Merge Remaining Phases of Bengal Polls Into One Amid COVID Cases Surge

In its order, the poll panel made it clear that it shall be the responsibility of the organisers of public meetings, rallies, etc to provide masks and sanitisers to every person attending these meetings, rallies, etc at their cost which shall be added and counted within limits of prescribed expenditure.

The Election Commission also added that the star campaigners/political leaders/candidates/aspiring policymakers shall demonstrate by their personal example and nudge all supporters at beginning of campaigning to wear mask, use sanitisers & maintain social distance & put in place such crowd control measures as necessary.