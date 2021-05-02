Kolkata: Reactions have started pouring in after the West Bengal Assembly Election Result showed a massive lead for the Trinamool Congress against the BJP. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC was ahead in 200 plus seats at the time of writing of this report as the BJP, which saw a mass exodus from TMC to its camp in the run-up to the elections, being limited to less than 100. Though these are trends but has triggered state-wise celebrations in party followers in Bengal. Outside of Bengal, the Shiv Sena called Mamata Banerjee the “The Bengal Tigress” as Opposition leaders like Sharad Pawar and Arvind Kejriwal congratulating the leader. There are 294 seats in the Bengal assembly. After the TMC win in Bengal, its chief strategist Prashant Kishor said, “The role of Election Commission needs to be seen. It made everyone to suffer for 45 days just because you wanted to give the BJP an extra edge.” He also claimed that the BJP would not have gained so many seats had it not been for the prolonged elections. “The way Election Commission is running the elections is completely partial. They gave them [BJP] a free a hand,” Kishor told NDTV. Also Read - Suvendu Adhikari Gets Back in Game, Takes Lead Over Mamata in Nandigram | LIVE Updates

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Results: BIG Takeaway So Far

Dilip Ghosh, the BJP West Bengal says the fight is still on as the counting is very slow and there are lots of seats where the difference is very small. “In many seats it is possible we will still win as the difference is very small,” Ghosh told NDTV. Mamata Banerjee is likely to return as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive term with the TMC leading in over 200 plus seats, while the BJP’s lead has slipped to 88 seats, as per early trends. People of Bengal have given a befitting reply to repeated attacks on CM MamataBanerjee: TMC leader Partha Chatterjee Congratulations Tigress of Bengal, Sanjay Raut on Twitter.