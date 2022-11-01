Bengal Teen Suicide: In a very unfortunate incident, a young college student died by suicide in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district after her video went viral in which she was filmed stealing chocolate at a mall. The video was filmed by the mall staff without her consent. The incident took place in Jaigaon where the teen was apparently caught stealing chocolate. She pleaded guilty and requested the staff to not record her videos but they continued filming her. She also requested them not to share the clips on social media but they did and it went viral.

Devasted by this incident, Ratan Ghosh, the girl’s father, in a conversation with NDTV said, “She had made a mistake. They had taken the money and even then, they harassed her. She pleaded with them not to make the video viral. Even after taking the money, they made the video go viral.”

“They should have taken action as per the law. Why did they have to make the video go viral? Today my daughter has died by suicide. How will I get back her? They took her money, and they took my daughter. Can they return my daughter?” he said.

Angered by the incident, crowds gathered in front of the shopping mall and protested at Jaigaon police station. On Monday morning, villagers gathered in front of Jaigaon police station and demanded to charge those who took the photo and video.

Jaigaon police officer Prabir Dutta said the police are investigating the matter. The body has been sent for post-mortem. No one has been arrested. The police said they are looking at it as a case of abetment to suicide and will ensure those behind the incident are arrested.

The shopping mall authorities have not commented on the incident so far.