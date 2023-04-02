Bengal Violence: Stone Pelting Erupts During BJP’s Shobha Yatra in Hooghly Days After Ram Navami Clashes
Ruckus and stone pelting erupt during the BJP Shobha yatra in Hooghly
Kolkata: Ruckus and stone pelting erupt during the BJP Shobha yatra in Hooghly.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Ruckus and stone pelting erupt during the BJP Shobha yatra in Hooghly pic.twitter.com/fbRdsGRkNT
— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023
