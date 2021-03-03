Kolkata: Ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021, Bengali actor Sayantika Banerjee joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday. Sayantika Banerjee joined the TMC in presence of party leader and West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and other leaders in Kolkata. Also Read - Another Blow To Mamata Banerjee Ahead of Bengal Polls, Senior TMC Leader Jitendra Tiwari Joins BJP

After joining the TMC, Sayantika Banerjee said, “I was with Didi for the past ten years but today I officially joined TMC. I request the people of Bengal to be with us and Didi. We know Bangla wants Bengali.” Also Read - Alliance on Cards? Mamata, Tejashwi Meet in Bengal Amid Speculation of TMC-RJD Tie up

Earlier on Tuesday, Bengali actor Srabanti Chatterjee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata. Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta has also joined BJP along with several other Tollywood actors including Papiya Adhikari and Mallika Banerjee.

West Bengal Assembly polls will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes for West Bengal Assembly elections will take place on May 2.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.