Kolkata: Bengali film actor Yash Dasgupta joined BJP along with several other actors of the industry on Wednesday. Dasgupta was welcomed to the saffron camp by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party national vice-president Mukul Roy. The BJP has always given opportunities to the youth. All of us have to work for a change for the better, he said. Dasgupta is considered to be a close friend of TMC MP and fellow actor Nusrat Jahan.

"If you want to change the system, you have to be part of the system," Yash Dasgupta said after joining the BJP. "BJP has faith in the youth of the country irrespective of their surname, political background etc. My ideology matches with the BJP. This is one party where I can work," he added.

The development comes just ahead of the West Bengal state assembly elections and is likely to help the BJP as the election campaign intensifies.

In another development, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat met veteran Bollywood actor and superstar Mithun Chakraborty at his Mumbai residence on Tuesday morning. The meeting that lasted for around 90 minutes has sparked speculations in political circles ahead of Bengal polls.

Chakraborty told the media that the meeting had nothing to do with politics as he is away from it now and wants to remain an actor. The RSS too said that the meeting was pending for around two years and has no political connection.

“The first thing I wanted to say is that I have a spiritual relationship with Bhagwat ji which is also not new. He had once told me that he will come to meet me when he will be in Mumbai. He loves me and my family. Today, he was in the city and a meeting took place. You (media) are trying to connect dots because of West Bengal polls but the meeting has nothing to do with politics,” Chakraborty told reporters in response to a question after the meeting.