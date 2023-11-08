Home

‘Bengal’s Biggest Strength Is Unity’, Says Mamata Banerjee As She Inaugurates Kali Puja

The chief minister called upon the people to celebrate the Kali Puja and Diwali peacefully and burst only green fireworks.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during the inauguration of community Goddess Kali Puja ahead of Kali Puja festival, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates Kali Puja: Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday prayed for peace and amity in the world during Diwali, the festival of lights, after inaugurating a Kali Puja in Kolkata. “As I light up an earthen lamp, I pray to the Goddess to illuminate our souls and dispel the darkness of evil. Let’s pray for peace all over the world and amity and brotherhood among all communities,” she said.

The chief minister called upon the people to celebrate the Kali Puja and Diwali peacefully and burst only green fireworks. Earlier, she physically inaugurated the Kali Puja at Janbazar in central Kolkata days after virtually inaugurating 1200 Durga pujas in the state due to health issues.

“We must work towards saving lives, saving humanity by bursting green crackers only. I ask everyone to abide by the law and make the festival incident-free,” she said.

Thanking people, every member of the police force and administration for making the just concluded Durga Puja successful, she said, “This is the spirit of Kolkata. We all strive together to make all our festivals – from Chhat to Eid, from Durga Puja to Christmas – successful. Bengal’s biggest strength is unity.”

Banerjee, however, inaugurated another puja virtually from the Janbazar puja pandal. The chief minister also virtually inaugurated an outlet “Banglar Saree” (Sarees of Bengal) at the Banga Bhavan in Delhi.

“Similar outlets will be opened in other cities in the future,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)

