West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: In a massive development, the West Bengal government on Friday informed the Central government that won’t send its Home Chief Secretary and the DGP to Delhi on December 14. Earlier, the Union Home Ministry has summoned the West Bengal Chief Secretary and the DGP to New Delhi over the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy on Thursday. Also Read - TMC Calls Bengal Governor BJP’s Conduit Pipe, Accuses Modi Govt of Interfering in Federal Structure

The Home Ministry had also sought a report from the TMC-led state government regarding the incident and on Friday. According to the sources, Home Minister Amit Shah had also dialed the DGP questioning him over the attack. Also Read - Congress Condemns Attack On JP Nadda in Bengal But Questions BJP Ruled States In Same Breath

Earlier on Friday, the Trinamool Congress launched a scathing attack against the Central government after the Home Ministry sought a report from the state government on alleged “serious security lapses” during the visit of BJP president J P Nadda to the state. Also Read - BJP Convoy Attack: 'Don't Play With Fire,' Governor Tells Mamata, Asks Her to Apologise For 'Chaddha, Nadda' Comment

While addressing the media, TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee said that the state government is accountable to answer to the state assembly. No other person can call for any explanation in respect of law and order situation, especially Central govt. This is a violation of the Constitution and colourable exercise of power.

“Behind the entire thing, there is malice on the part of Central Government and there is a malafide attitude on the part of Central govt officials by sending letter. This is deplorable. No one can violate the Constitution,” he added.

Senior TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee alleged that Nadda’s convoy had “convicted criminals” and goons who carried weapons with the malafide intention to instigate violence.

“What is the central government is doing by sending a letter (seeking report) from the state government is unconstitutional. The MHA summoning the chief secretary and DGP is unacceptable. The BJP and the central government is trying to create a situation where they can interfere with the federal structure,” Bandopadhyay said at a press conference.

The provocative speeches by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh are leading to a vicious situation, he said and claimed that Nadda was accompanied by “convicted criminal and armed men of BJP.