Kolkata: Bombs were thrown again at BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday. The incident comes nearly a week after three crude bombs were hurled by miscreants at Singh’s residence, following which several people had suffered minor injuries.

The MP, who was in Delhi during the time of the incident, had claimed that TMC men carried out the attack on his Bhatpara home following the saffron party’s decision to make him an observer of Bhabanipur assembly seat for the upcoming bypolls.