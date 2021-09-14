Kolkata: Bombs were thrown again at BJP MP Arjun Singh’s residence in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.  The incident comes nearly a week after three crude bombs were hurled by miscreants at Singh’s residence, following which several people had suffered minor injuries.
The MP, who was in Delhi during the time of the incident, had claimed that TMC men carried out the attack on his Bhatpara home following the saffron party’s decision to make him an observer of Bhabanipur assembly seat for the upcoming bypolls.

"This is not for the first time that TMC workers have hurled bombs at my residence. They are trying to kill me. It was just last night that my party decided to make me an observer for Bhabanipur constituency and this morning the bombs were hurled.

Criticising the incident, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said "wanton violence" in West Bengal shows no sign of abating.

"Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order. Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial (sic)," Dhankhar wrote on Twitter.