New Delhi: Taking a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent visit to the Sola Ana Masjid, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya claimed that the TMC supremo is ‘sweating’ and her visit to the mosque is not “sudden” but a planned one to seek votes from ward 77 of Bhabanipur constituency.Also Read - Mamata's Message on Hindi Divas Ahead of Bhabanipur Bypoll Displease Her Supporters in Bengal | Read Reactions

“If you thought Bhabanipur was a “no contest” and Mamata Banerjee was confident of winning hands down, forget it. She is sweating. This visit to Sola Ana Masjid is not “sudden” but a planned visit to seek votes from ward 77. In the next few days, she will hop from booth to booth”, Malviya tweeted. Also Read - BREAKING: Bombs Hurled Again Outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's Home in Bengal

MP Arjun Singh is BJP’s observer for the Bhabanipur by-poll. Ever since the news of his appointment made it to the public domain, his house is being targeted. Let it be known that none of this is going to help the TMC win the by-poll. Not even repeat visits to Sola Ana Masjid. https://t.co/QYUApcsyix — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 14, 2021

