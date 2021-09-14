New Delhi: Taking a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent visit to the Sola Ana Masjid, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya claimed that the TMC supremo is ‘sweating’ and her visit to the mosque is not “sudden” but a planned one to seek votes from ward 77 of Bhabanipur constituency.Also Read - Mamata's Message on Hindi Divas Ahead of Bhabanipur Bypoll Displease Her Supporters in Bengal | Read Reactions
"If you thought Bhabanipur was a "no contest" and Mamata Banerjee was confident of winning hands down, forget it. She is sweating. This visit to Sola Ana Masjid is not "sudden" but a planned visit to seek votes from ward 77. In the next few days, she will hop from booth to booth", Malviya tweeted.
Earlier on Monday, hours after Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll, Priyanka Tibriwal filed her nomination, Banerjee made a surprise visit to seek blessings at Sola Ana Masjid of the constituency.
Sources said that the TMC chief made a sudden visit to Shola Ana Masjid that falls under ward 77 and 78 of the Bhabanipur constituency.
Following her visit, the BJP unit of West Bengal reacted to this alleging that TMC aims to garner political mileage with this step.
West Bengal Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said, “BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal got such a good response on the first day of her campaign that it forced Mamata Banerjee to start her campaign from a mosque. It clearly shows as to votes of which section she is relying on to rule Bengal and win Bhabanipur.”
Bhabanipur by-polls will primarily be a contest between Tibrewal and Banerjee as Congress on September 8 announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the by-polls. By-polls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3.