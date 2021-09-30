West Bengal Bypoll LIVE Updates: The bypoll in West Bengal’s Bhabanipur assembly constituency on Thursday is being keenly watched as state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is not an MLA is contesting from this seat. Bhabanipur bypoll has become a prestige battle for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is presently not an MLA. The Bhabanipur Assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat as a move to continue to hold her post. Bharatiya Janata Party fielded 41-year-old Priyanka Tibrewal against the TMC supremo. On the other hand, CPI(M) has fielded Srijib Biswas, also a lawyer by profession in the Bhabanipur constituency. Besides Bhabanipur, polling will be held in Jangipur and Samserganj Assembly constituencies. The polling will begin at 7 am today. The counting of votes will take place on October 3.Also Read - Bhabanipur, Samserganj, Jangirpur in Bengal And Pipili in Odisha Set to go For Bypolls Amid Tight Security Today

06:45 am: The Election Commission has decided to deploy additional 20 companies of central forces, taking the total to 35 companies, only for the bypoll to the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in Kolkata from where CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting. The additional 20 companies of central forces will be deployed for patrolling duty, because there has been widespread allegation that the ruling Trinamool Congress is threatening the voters, trying to stop them from going to the polling centres, said the EC. Also Read - BJP Demands Imposition of Section 144 in Bhawanipore After Dilip Ghosh Manhandled; EC Seeks Report | Key Updates