New Delhi: Tight security arrangements are in place ahead of bypolls in West Bengal and Odisha. In Bhabanipur, over 15 companies of central forces have been deployed. Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced holding bypolls on September 30 in one assembly constituency of Odisha and three of West Bengal, including the Bhabanipur seat where Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee intends to contest.

Apart from Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency, the bypolls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangirpur of West Bengal and Pipli in Odisha on September 30. The EC said the counting will be held on October 3.

Main contestants in Bhabanipur: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the Trinamool Congress candidate in the Bhabanipur by-election in south Kolkata, while the BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal, and CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas is in the fray.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the EC officials said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed within 200 m of the polling centres where voting will take place on Thursday.

Security arrangement in Bhabanipur: Inside each of the 287 booths at 97 polling centres in Bhabanipur, half-a-section — three jawans — of the central forces will be deployed. Kolkata Police officers will be in charge of the security outside the booths.

“Assembly of five or more persons within the periphery of 200 m of any polling premises will not be allowed. A ban has been imposed on anybody carrying stones, weapons, firecrackers and other explosive materials,” the Kolkata Police said in an order. Police pickets were set up at 38 locations across Bhabanipur, the official said.

On the day of the polling, 22 sector mobile, nine HRFS (Heavy Radio Flying Squad) teams, 13 quick response teams (QRTs), nine teams each of the static surveillance team, flying squad, and an equal number of striking forces from surrounding police stations will be deployed, the police added.

Saying that two strong rooms to store the EVMs have been set up at the Sakhawat Memorial Govt Girls’ High School on Lord Sinha Road, the EC officials said that all policemen have been asked to wear raincoats and carry umbrellas owing to the inclement weather conditions in the city.

The Election Commission has also asked the Irrigation Department to be on alert owing to the weather conditions here, the official said.

Security arrangements in Jangipur and Samserganj: Apart from Bhabanipur, strict security arrangements have also been made in Jangipur and Samserganj where assembly polls will be held on Thursday. As per updates, there are 363 booths in Jangipur and 329 in Samserganj, the EC aid.

Tight security cover in Pipili: Over 2,000 security personnel including those of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting for the by-poll in Odisha’s Pipili assembly constituency on Thursday.

Giving further details, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SK Lohani said micro observers were appointed besides arrangements for webcast and video recording at violence-prone booths are in place.

Lohani said polling personnel and others associated with the election activities, who have been inoculated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, have left for their destination.

After days of peaceful campaigning in the seat, an explosion inside Balanga police station on Monday night sparked tension in the locality. The opposition BJP met the CEO demanding massive deployment of the central force in the constituency claiming that police personnel are also not secured in the area.

Of the 348 polling booths in Pipili, 201 were declared as ‘sensitive’ of which 102 were hypersensitive. Pipili constituency has a history of witnessing political violence.

Lohani said a total of 1490 polling persons have been engaged in the election process. Besides 700 additional polling persons have also been appointed to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour during the election, he said.

