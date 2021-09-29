Kolkata: Just hours ahead of the bypolls in Bhabanipur, over 2o additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed on Wednesday. Nearly 7 CRPF, 5CISF, 5 ITBP as well as three to four SSB companies are being deployed in Bengal’s Bhabanipur election, news agency ANI reported.Also Read - Selection Not in My Hand: Harshal Patel on Not Making World Cup Squad

The election battle is primarily set between the two big leaders — Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP Youth wing in the state Priyanka Tibrewal. Meanwhile, the Congress party announced on September 8 that they will not field any candidate for the bypolls.

Earlier on Tuesday (Sept 28), the Election Commission of India(ECI) imposed Section 144. It was implemented from 6:30 pm on Tuesday evening and will continue till September 30, as said in the notification. A BJP led delegation from Bengal visited the Election Commission of India and demanded to impose section 144 as well as the deployment of central forces on the election day September 30.

The BJP delegation has also demanded the EC to ensure a fair and free Bhabanipur Election. Inside the premise of the 287 booths of the 97 polling centres in Bhabanipur, three jawans will be deployed at half a section. Moreover, the Kolkata police will be holding the security charges inside the polling booths.

The Kolkata police in an order said, “Assembly of five or more persons within the periphery of 200 m of any polling premises will not be allowed. A ban has been imposed on anybody carrying stones, weapons, firecrackers, and other explosive materials. The official added that there will be three control rooms, and 141 special vehicles will escort the Electronic Voting Machines(EVMs) as a means of security protection.

The counting will commence on October 3. Based on the weather reports and conditions, the police officials have been ordered to wear and carry raincoats and umbrellas respectively.