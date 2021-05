Bhowanipore Election Result LIVE: TMC’s Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay is leading from Bhowanipore constituency in initial trends. The counting of votes for the Bhowanipore Assembly constituency that went to polls in the seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 began at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. Bhowanipur or Bhabanipur (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is part of Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. In 2016, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had contested from the seat and had registered a thumping victory. She had defeated Deepa Dasmunshi from Indian National Congress with a margin of 25301 votes. This year, Trinamool has fielded party heavyweight Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Banerjee chose Nandigram in this election in place of Bhowanipore. Also Read - Nandigram Election Result: Suvendu Adhikari Leads by 6 Votes Against Mamata After 16th Round of Counting | LIVE Updates