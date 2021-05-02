Here are the highlights of counting. Also Read - Mamata Concedes Defeat in Nandigram, Accepts 'People's Verdict'

18:50 PM: Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has won from Bhabanipur seat. He has retained stronghold for TMC by defeating BJP's Rudranil Ghosh

14:08 PM: TMC’s Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay leading from Bhowanipore constituency.

08:30 AM: In 2016, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had contested from the seat and had won the seat with a margin of 25301 votes.