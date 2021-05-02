Bhabanipur Election Result: TMC’s Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has registered victory from Bhabanipur constituency. He has retained stronghold for TMC by defeating BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh. Bhowanipur or Bhabanipur (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is part of Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. In 2016, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had contested from the seat and had registered a thumping victory. She had defeated Deepa Dasmunshi from Indian National Congress with a margin of 25301 votes. This year, Trinamool has fielded party heavyweight Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Banerjee chose Nandigram in this election in place of Bhowanipore. Also Read - Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: TMC Sweeps Bengal, BJP Retains Asssam; Vijayan Leads LDF To Historic Victory

Here are the highlights of counting.

18:50 PM: Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has won from Bhabanipur seat. He has retained stronghold for TMC by defeating BJP's Rudranil Ghosh

14:08 PM: TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay leading from Bhowanipore constituency.

08:30 AM: In 2016, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had contested from the seat and had won the seat with a margin of 25301 votes.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes for Bhowanipore Assembly constituency begins.
06: 48 AM: Counting of votes for Bhowanipore Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM.