Bhabanipur Election Result: TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has registered victory from Bhabanipur constituency. He has retained stronghold for TMC by defeating BJP's Rudranil Ghosh. Bhowanipur or Bhabanipur (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is part of Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. In 2016, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had contested from the seat and had registered a thumping victory. She had defeated Deepa Dasmunshi from Indian National Congress with a margin of 25301 votes. This year, Trinamool has fielded party heavyweight Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Banerjee chose Nandigram in this election in place of Bhowanipore.
08:00 AM: Counting of votes for Bhowanipore Assembly constituency begins.
06: 48 AM: Counting of votes for Bhowanipore Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM.