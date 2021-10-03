Bhabanipur Election Result LIVE: All eyes are set on Bhabanipur as the counting of votes for the by-poll that took place on September 30 will begin at 8 AM. The election result is crucial as it will decide Mamata Banerjee fate as the Chief Minister. Notably, the TMC Supremo who lost from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held earlier this year has to win this by-poll and become a member of the Assembly within six months to retain the post.Also Read - Bhabanipur Bypolls: Will Mamata Retain High-Stake Seat? Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM Today

Besides, Bhabanipur, two Assembly seats in Murshidabad district —Samserganj and Jangipur also went to polls on September 30. The polls in these constituencies were countermanded during the April-May assembly elections following the death of two candidates—Rezaul Haque and Pradip Nandi. While Congress' Rezaul Haque, died on April 15, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate from Jangipur, Pradip Nandi, passed away a day later.

For the Bhabanipur constituency, the counting will be held in 21 rounds at the Sakhawat Memorial School of Kolkata. For Samserganj and Jangipur constituency, counting will be held in 26 and 24 rounds respectively.

07:50 AM: To continue as Bengal’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee has to win an assembly seat before November 5. Bhabanipur is considered as Mamata’s home turf as she has been winning the seat since 2011.

07:43 AM: Ahead of counting, BJP’s Priyanka had written to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court requesting him “to take preventive measures from any kind of violence post-Bhabanipur Assembly constituency bypoll results”

West Bengal | BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who contested for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, writes a letter to the acting Chief Justice of Calcutta HC, requesting him "to take preventive measures from any kind of violence post-Bhabanipur Assembly constituency bypoll results" — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

07:38 AM: Bhabanipur had registered over 57 per cent polling. A high voting rate at 79.92 per cent and 77.63 per cent was recorded in Murshidabad’s Samserganj and Jangipur seats respectively.

07:15 AM: Bhabanipur witnessed a tough fight between Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata, BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)’s Srijib Biswas. A total of 6,97,164 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies.